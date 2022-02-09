Tesla production in Berlin to start mid-March at earliest-RBB

A general view of the construction site of Tesla's electric car factory is pictured in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Production at Tesla's (TSLA.O) Berlin factory will not start until mid-March at the earliest, RBB reported on Wednesday.

Tesla is still awaiting final approval from local authorities to begin production.

RBB reported, without citing any sources, that authorities are currently still reviewing the factory's safety precautions.

A spokesperson for the state environment ministry said "we do not specify a concrete date," but "we are in the final phase of the approval process."

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has tweeted that he would visit the Berlin factory in mid-February.

A spokesperson for Tesla in Germany didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Sandra Maler

