Tesla says it supports standardisation of China auto industry

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said via Weibo on Wednesday that it supports standardisation of China auto industry.

Tesla was commenting on China's cyberspace administration's draft rules on auto data regulation, which was published on Wednesday.

The draft rules said automakers need to seek customer approval to collect data from driving and need to get permission from regulators when they need to provide important and private data to foreign entities. The cyberspace administration is seeking public opinions on the rules.

Automakers have been equipping more vehicles with cameras and sensors to capture images of a car’s surroundings. Control of use, sending and storage of these images is a fast-emerging challenge for the industry and regulators worldwide.

In March, Tesla came under scrutiny in China when the military banned its cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over vehicle cameras, sources told Reuters at the time. read more

