Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December-CPCA

People walk past a showroom outside Tesla China headquarters at China Central Mall in Beijing, China July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, including 245 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in Novermber, including 21,127 that were exported.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc (NIO.N) delivered 10,489 cars last month, increasing by 49.7% year on year, and Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) delivered 16,000 vehicles. Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it sold over 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.

CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.