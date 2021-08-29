Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

1 minute read

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. read more The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · August 28, 2021 · 11:30 PM UTC

Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week.

Technology
Google Play app store revenue hit $11.2 bln in 2019, lawsuit says
Technology
Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
Technology
Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns
Technology
Affirm soars on buy now, pay later pact with Amazon