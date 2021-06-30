Texas Instruments to buy Micron's Utah factory for $900 million

Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

June 30 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) will buy Micron Technology Inc's (MU.O) factory in Lehi, Utah, for $900 million to boost its production capacity, the Dallas-based chipmaker said on Wednesday.

Micron in March had said it would sell that facility, as it confirmed plans to end production of a certain type of memory chip made there exclusively.

Texas Instruments said it plans to deploy its own technologies at Lehi, adding that it would offer workers at the site the opportunity to become its employees.

Shares in Micron were down about 2% in extended trading, while those in Texas Instruments were nearly flat.

"This investment ... is part of our long-term capacity planning," Texas Instruments Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton said in a statement.

Micron, meanwhile, plans to shift its development efforts to take advantage of a new, faster industry standard for connecting memory chips to computing chips called Compute Express Link.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

