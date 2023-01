Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) said on Thursday that Chief Executive Rich Templeton will step down from the role in April after nearly 20 years.

He will be succeeded by company veteran and Chief Operating Officer Haviv Ilan.

Templeton will stay on as chairman of the board.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











