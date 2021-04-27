Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyTexas Instruments quarterly revenue beats estimates

Reuters
2 minutes read

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, thanks to strong demand for its chips used in personal electronic gadgets such as televisions and PCs.

Catering to a broad range of markets, TI's analog and embedded chips are used for everything from factory automation to personal computers and car infotainment systems, lowering the company's risk of heavy dependence on a few markets.

Investors watch its numbers closely to gauge both the health of the industry and other sectors where semiconductors are key components.

TI said it expected second-quarter revenue in a range of $4.13 billion to $4.47 billion, above analysts' expectations of $4.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $4.29 billion from $3.33 billion in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $3.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.75 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.17 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:39 PM UTCGoogle sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback

Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) on Tuesday beat quarterly revenue estimates and announced a $50 billion share buyback as the recovering economy and surging use of online services combined to accelerate its advertising and cloud businesses.

TechnologyMicrosoft sales grow on cloud strength but shares fall on heightened expectations
TechnologyPinterest signals strong revenue growth on ad spending rebound

Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, betting on robust user growth and higher ad spending from businesses looking to cash in on the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.

TechnologyMusk trolls Bezos as space race between world’s richest men heats up
TechnologyEU to hit Apple with antitrust charge this week -source