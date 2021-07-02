Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Thailand SEC files criminal complaint against crypto exchange Binance

2 minute read

Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

July 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance for operating a digital asset business without a license, the latest in a growing worldwide crackdown on the platform.

"It was found that Binance has provided platform services for trading or exchanging digital assets via its website..." the SEC said on Friday.

"The aforementioned activities of Binance is liable to operating digital asset business in the category of digital asset exchange without license."

In Thailand, only licensed firms are allowed to provide services related to digital asset trading, the country's regulator said.

A Binance spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Britain's financial watchdog had last week barred Binance from carrying out regulated activities in the country. read more

The company has previously said it takes its compliance obligations seriously and was committed to following regulatory requirements wherever it operates.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:59 AM UTCChina cyberspace administration launches security investigation into Didi

China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.

TechnologyTest and space: Barcelona telecoms bash lifts 'hybrid' trade fair hopes
TechnologyThailand SEC files criminal complaint against crypto exchange Binance
TechnologyTesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says
TechnologyPorsche recalls flagship electric model Taycan over software issue