Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Thirteen groups oppose two Big Tech antitrust bills before U.S. Congress

2 minute read
1/3

A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Thirteen organizations, many allied with high-tech companies, wrote to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday urging lawmakers to vote against two of the most far-reaching antitrust bills that the committee will discuss this week.

The two bills - one introduced by Representative David Cicilline, chair of the antitrust subcommittee, and the other by Representative Pramila Jayapal - address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses.

Cicilline's bill would ban platforms from giving advantages to their businesses while Jayapal's would ban platforms from competing on their own platform. read more

The groups said that Cicilline's bill would bar Google from including YouTube videos in search results and block Apple from preinstalling "Find My Phone" on new iPhones. They argued that Jayapal's bill would force companies like Google to sell Maps, YouTube and other free services.

"We believe that voters want Congress to fix things that are broken - not break or ban things that they feel are working well," the groups.

Among the 13 signatories were the Chamber of Progress, Computer and Communications Industry Association, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation and NetChoice.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:08 PM UTCU.S. Commerce Department rescinds TikTok, WeChat prohibited transactions list

The U.S Commerce Department said Monday it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new U.S. downloads of both Chinese-owned apps.

TechnologySolarWinds hackers could have been waylaid by simple countermeasure -US officials
TechnologyFacebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts
TechnologySotheby's diamond auction marks another bitcoin milestone
TechnologyIntel to work with India’s Reliance Jio on 5G network technology