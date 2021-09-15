Skip to main content

Thoughtworks valued at over $8.8 bln in market debut as shares jump

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Thoughtworks Inc (TWKS.O), which helps firms digitize their operations, rose nearly 24% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $8.84 billion.

The software consultancy company's stock opened at $26, compared with its initial public offering price of $21.

The company, backed by Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), sold 16.4 million shares in the IPO, raising about $344 million. Other investors, including funds advised by Apax Partners, sold about 20.4 million shares.

Thoughtworks priced the IPO above its targeted price range of $18 to $20.

The 28-year-old firm has clients including Canadian wireless carrier Telus Corp, U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co (KR.N) and payments company PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O).

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

