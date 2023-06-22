Three board members of India's Byju's step down - sources

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Three board members of Indian startup Byju's have quit amid the edtech company's disagreement with lenders, sources said, key departures after an investor slashed the firm's valuation.

Peak XV Partners' GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreisenstock and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's Vivian Wu have resigned from the board, three sources familiar with the matter said.

A Byju's spokesperson called the news of the resignations "entirely speculative". The company firmly denies these claims, the spokesperson said, adding significant developments or changes within the organization are shared through official channels.

Ravishankar and Wu did not immediately respond to calls and messages and Dreisenstock was not reachable.

The departures mean Byju's board now consists only of the founder's family - chief executive Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran, the sources said.

Byju's was valued at $22 billion last year, but saw its valuation slashed to $8.4 billion earlier this year by Blackrock, a minor shareholder in the company.

Byju's is also locked in a dispute with lenders, who allege the company hid $500 million, leading it to sue Redwood management, one of its lenders.

The edtech firm skipped a $40 million repayment due earlier this month.

Reporting by M. Sriram in Mumbai, writing by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema















