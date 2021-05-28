Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

TikTok given a month to respond to claims of EU consumer rights breaches

Foo Yun Chee
1 minute read

The TikTok app's logo seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration

Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has been given a month to respond to multiple complaints from EU consumer groups that it allegedly violated the bloc's consumer laws and also allegedly fail to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers. However a number of incidents have prompted concerns about its privacy and safety policies.

The European Commission on Friday said that it had launched a formal dialogue with TikTok and national consumer groups to review the company's commercial practices and policy.

European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said greater digitalisation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers.

"In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos," he said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 10:38 AM UTCMicrosoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs

The group behind the SolarWinds (SWI.N) cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday.

TechnologyBitcoin slumps 8% as it heads for bruising monthly drop
TechnologyTikTok given a month to respond to claims of EU consumer rights breaches
TechnologyVietnam coronavirus outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain
TechnologyU.S. Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China