TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - Short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday launched a pilot program that lets users upload video resumes for U.S.-based jobs ranging from a WWE Superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify (SHOP.TO) or a creative producer at TikTok itself.

Under the "TikTok Resumes" program, companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) will accept video resumes for openings from July 7 through July 31.

Used widely by Gen Z and millennials, the platform will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3hnAq71)

The United States has been facing a shortage of willing workers as labor demand returns after the pandemic, fueled by rapid vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Known for trend-setting dance videos, TikTok has seen a rise in career and job-related content under hashtags like #CareerTok. Companies including dating app Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) let users network and search for jobs, but Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn remains the go-to social media site for professionals.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

