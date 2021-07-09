Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

The ByteDance logo is seen in this illustration taken, Nov. 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from Aug. 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou (1024.HK) announced a similar decision.

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

