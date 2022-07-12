TikTok pauses changes to privacy policy on targeted ads in Europe

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - TikTok is suspending privacy policy changes relating to how it targets advertising at users due to take effect on Wednesday following a warning in Italy that it risked breaching European Union rules. read more

"While we engage on the questions from stakeholders about our proposed personalised advertising changes in Europe, we are pausing the introduction of that part of our privacy policy update," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir

