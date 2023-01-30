TikTok's chief to testify before Congress in March - WSJ















Jan 30 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will appear before a congressional committee in March, as House Republican lawmakers step up scrutiny of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, the Journal reported, citing a committee spokesman.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond











