TikTok's chief to testify before Congress in March - WSJ

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 30 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will appear before a congressional committee in March, as House Republican lawmakers step up scrutiny of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, the Journal reported, citing a committee spokesman.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next