Tinder CEO moves to Yahoo as top boss

Jim Lanzone, president and CEO of CBS Interactive, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Dating app Tinder's chief executive officer, Jim Lanzone, is leaving the company to take over the top job at Yahoo, the online media company said on Friday.

The appointment comes just days after Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) closed its $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media, which owns Yahoo.

Lanzone replaces Guru Gowrappan, who led Verizon's media business and has now been named Senior Advisor to Apollo's private equity business. read more

Separately, Match Group, the parent of Tinder, named Renate Nyborg as CEO of the dating app to replace Lanzone.

Nyborg, who served as Tinder's general manager in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is also the first woman to take the job since Tinder's inception in 2012.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.