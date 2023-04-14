TomTom's Q1 revenue beats estimates driven by location tech















April 14 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom (TOM2.AS) on Friday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter of 2023, saying its location technology business was gaining momentum.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, posted quarterly revenue of 141 million euros ($156 million), against analysts' forecast of 132 million euros provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9036 euros)

Reporting by Augustin Turpin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi











