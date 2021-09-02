Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Top Chinese tech regulator holds video meet with Microsoft president

Microsoft President Brad Smith testifies at a House Judiciary Committee Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft president Brad Smith met Xiao Yaqing, a top official of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via a video call on Thursday to discuss cooperation, the regulator said in a posting on Chinese social media.

The two also exchanged in-depth views on development of digital technologies, digital industrialisation, deepening exchanges, and Microsoft's development in China, the regulator added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

