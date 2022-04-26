1 minute read
Top Senate Democrat hopes Twitter does not become a darker place under Musk
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he hoped Twitter (TWTR.N) did not become a darker place under the ownership of Elon Musk.
"In many ways Twitter has been a dark dark place. I hope it doesn't get any darker," Schumer told reporters when asked about Musk's purchase of the social media company.
Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
