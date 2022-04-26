Top Senate Democrat hopes Twitter does not become a darker place under Musk

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he hoped Twitter (TWTR.N) did not become a darker place under the ownership of Elon Musk.

"In many ways Twitter has been a dark dark place. I hope it doesn't get any darker," Schumer told reporters when asked about Musk's purchase of the social media company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.