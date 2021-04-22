Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyToronto-based tech firm Alphawave plans London IPO

Reuters
1 minute read

Toronto-based semiconductor group Alphawave said on Thursday it was planning to apply for a London listing of its shares, adding that the cornerstone agreement with certain investors gave it a valuation of up to $4.5 billion.

The initial public offering would include issuing new shares, raising roughly $500 million, as well as an offer of existing stock to be sold by current shareholders, the company added.

Alphawave, founded in 2017 and profitable since 2018, said funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Janus Henderson have entered agreements with it to subscribe for $510 million of offer shares at a price that gave it an equity value of up to $4.5 billion at admission.

"We have chosen to come to the UK because of its incredible technology and semiconductor industry ecosystem. The strong research base in the UK - and our new R&D headquarters in Cambridge - offers an excellent foundation for the next stage of our global growth," Chief Executive Tony Pialis said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:22 AM UTCHuge global disparities in electric car ownership - study

Europe and China dominate the world market for electric cars, but there are still very few electrified vehicles on the roads in large markets like Russia, South America and Africa, according to a study conducted by the Munich Mobility Show.

TechnologyApple plans to expand ads business - FT
TechnologyU.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
TechnologyTesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
TechnologySoftware maker UiPath shares rise over 23% in NYSE debut

Shares of automation software provider UiPath Inc (PATH.N) jumped 23.21% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, underscoring investors' appetite for high-growth tech stocks.