Toshiba considering split into three companies to resolve conglomerate discount
1 minute read
TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is considering splitting itself into three companies focusing on infrastructure, devices and semiconductors as a way to resolve its conglomerate discount, a spokesperson said on Monday.
Toshiba is in the process of formulating its next mid-term plan to enhance corporate value, and the split is one potential strategic option, the company said in a statement.
