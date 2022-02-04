Toshiba could choose two-way split instead of three -TV Tokyo

Pedestrians walk past a Toshiba Corp logo outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Sept. 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) could choose to split in two instead of three, Japanese broadcaster TV Tokyo reported on Friday.

The Japanese conglomerate is also considering selling multiple units to save costs ahead of the break-up, it said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by David Goodman

