1 minute read
Toshiba could choose two-way split instead of three -TV Tokyo
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) could choose to split in two instead of three, Japanese broadcaster TV Tokyo reported on Friday.
The Japanese conglomerate is also considering selling multiple units to save costs ahead of the break-up, it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.