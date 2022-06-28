Toshiba director Watahiki tenders resignation after shareholder vote -TV Tokyo

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.

Watahiki, a former high court judge, had objected to appointing the candidates put forward by Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management, saying the pair's presence on the board would skew it toward activist investors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.