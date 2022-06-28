1 minute read
Toshiba director Watahiki tenders resignation after shareholder vote -TV Tokyo
TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation after a shareholder vote on Tuesday endorsing all proposed directors including two whose candidacy she had opposed, TV Tokyo reported.
Watahiki, a former high court judge, had objected to appointing the candidates put forward by Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management, saying the pair's presence on the board would skew it toward activist investors.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
