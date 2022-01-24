Technology1 minute read
Toshiba halts operations at chip manufacturing site after quake
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Monday that it had suspended operations at a group chip R&D and manufacturing site in Oita, southern Japan, after a strong earthquake hit the area at the
weekend.
Some equipment had been damaged and the company was still analysing the impact on production, Toshiba said in a statement.
Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
