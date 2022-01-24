Toshiba halts operations at chip manufacturing site after quake

A staff member bows to a shareholder (not in picture) arriving a venue of Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Monday that it had suspended operations at a group chip R&D and manufacturing site in Oita, southern Japan, after a strong earthquake hit the area at the

weekend.

Some equipment had been damaged and the company was still analysing the impact on production, Toshiba said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.