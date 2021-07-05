Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Toshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, Tokyo bourse chief says

2 minute read

Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange wants Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to make "prompt and appropriate" disclosure about its widening governance scandal, including who was responsible, the head of the bourse said, adding transparency remained a problem.

Hiromi Yamaji also told Reuters that activist investors - who have been in focus because of Toshiba - can be a force for better shareholder engagement at Japanese companies and help improve governance.

His comments reflect both a shift in attitude toward activist investors in Japan, and the extent the Toshiba scandal has raised concern within corporate Japan about governance, something shareholders have said is long overdue. read more

"The lack of transparency is the biggest problem at Toshiba," Yamaji said in an interview late on Friday, adding that investors are eager to know if shareholders were treated unfairly.

"We strongly request Toshiba make prompt and appropriate disclosures of its own inquiries such as who was responsible," he said.

An independent probe revealed last month that Toshiba had colluded with the government to put pressure on foreign shareholders.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is owned by Japan Exchange Group Inc (8697.T).

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Hideyuki Sano and Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:20 AM UTCChina's Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue

China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Sunday that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue.

TechnologyWhite House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims
TechnologyPro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up
TechnologyToshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, Tokyo bourse chief says
TechnologyFacebook says services restored after outage