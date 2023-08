file photo: A logo of the autonomous driving technology startup Pony.ai is seen on a screen during an event in Beijing, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Pony.Ai and Japan's Toyota (7203.T) will set up a joint venture for the mass production and large-scale deployment of robotaxis with an investment of $139 million, the Chinese firm said in a company notice.

($1 = 7.1822 yuan)

