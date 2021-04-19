Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyToyota says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

Reuters
1 minute read

A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement.

The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.

Carmakers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emission regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emission vehicles.

Japan's biggest carmaker also said at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday it plans to launch more than 20 new energy vehicles in China by 2025.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 5:59 AM UTCThe 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

What do you do with a $69 million artwork that doesn't physically exist?

TechnologyVolvo to provide cars for Didi's self-driving test fleet
TechnologyRenesas says to restore full capacity at fire-damaged chip plant by end-May
TechnologyAUTOSHOW BMW aiming for quarter of China sales to be electric vehicles by 2025

German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) is aiming for a quarter of its sales in China to be pure battery electric vehicles by 2025, its China chief Jochen Goller said on Monday.

TechnologyCoinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day