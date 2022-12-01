TP ICAP obtains crypto exchange license in the UK















Dec 1 (Reuters) - TP ICAP (TCAPI.L) has obtained a license to register as a cryptoasset exchange provider with UK's financial regulator through its Fusions Digital Assets marketplace, the world's largest inter-dealer broker said on Thursday.

The company added the crypto exchange platform, which is for institutional investors only, will be operated by its unit Tullett Prebon Ltd.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.