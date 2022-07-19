1 minute read
Trade Republic registers in Italy as cryptocurrency operator
MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Investment platform Trade Republic said on Tuesday it had registered with Italy's crypto industry regulator as a cryptocurrency operator.
The admission to Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM) has entered into effect on July 15, said Trade Republic, which started operating in the country in December.
The Italian legal entity of Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, had also registered with the regulator in the country in May. read more
Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.