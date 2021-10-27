Truecaller revenue more than doubles in first earnings report after IPO

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller (TRUEb.ST) reported a 129% rise in quarterly revenue in its first earnings report as a public company.

Revenue rose to 312.8 million Swedish crowns ($36.48 million) from 136.5 million crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.