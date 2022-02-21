Skip to main content
Trump's Truth Social app hits Apple app store

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's Truth Social app is available for download on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) app store late Sunday evening, according to witness accounts.

The app was also automatically downloaded to Apple device users who pre-ordered the app ahead of the anticipated launch.

Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Kim Coghill

