Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios

The Truth social network logo is seen displayed in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social's android app has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a Google spokesperson.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

