TSMC to invest nearly $2.9 bln to build advanced chip plant in Taiwan - media
TAIPEI, July 25 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip maker TSMC (2330.TW) plans to invest nearly T$90 billion ($2.87 billion) to build an advanced chip testing and packaging facility in Taiwan's northern county of Miaoli, according to the official Central News Agency.
TSMC did not immediately respond to request for comment.
($1 = 31.3230 Taiwan dollars)
Reporting By Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill
