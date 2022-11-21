TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says















TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.

TSMC (2330.TW), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chang, speaking after attending the APEC summit in Thailand where he was Taiwan's representative, has retired from TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, but he remains influential in the chip industry.

