TechnologyTSMC sees no expect major impact on chip exports from Taiwan airline woes

Reuters
2 minute read
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), does not see any major impact on chip exports from Taiwan's largest airline having to cut flights while pilots are quarantined over a COVID-19 outbreak, it said on Friday.

The government on Monday ordered the quarantine of all pilots at China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW) for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to the carrier and a hotel at Taiwan's main international airport. read more

China Airlines said that would affect more than 10% of its freighter capacity, though it stressed it would not be totally grounded. read more

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, played down the impact on getting its products out to the rest of the world.

"We do not expect any significant impact to TSMC's chip exports to customers," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Taiwan's tech firms are crucial to helping resolve a shortage of semiconductors that has crippled some carmakers and is starting to impact consumer electronics. read more

The island's other main airline, EVA Airways Corp (2618.TW), told Reuters it would try to help make up any shortfall in capacity as a result of the China Airlines pilot quarantines.

"EVA Air's current cargo capacity is already at 90%, and we will try our best to assist if there is surplus" capacity, it said.

