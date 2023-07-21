TSMC shares fall more than 3% after it flags full-year sales drop

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) slumped more than 3% on Friday after the world's largest contract chipmaker flagged a 10% drop in 2023 sales and said production due to start next year at its first plant in Arizona would be delayed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's shares underperformed a 1.65% fall in the broader index (.TWII).

