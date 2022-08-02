TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Fab 15B, one of the company's four giga semiconductor fabrication plants, is pictured in Taichung, Taiwan, Sept. 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yimou Lee/File Photo

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) fell as much as 2.98% on Tuesday, as investors closely watch a possible trip to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day which has angered China.

The main benchmark share index (.TWII) fell more than 2%.

Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill

