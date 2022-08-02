1 minute read
TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98% ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) fell as much as 2.98% on Tuesday, as investors closely watch a possible trip to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day which has angered China.
The main benchmark share index (.TWII) fell more than 2%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.