TSMC's founder says he supports US efforts to slow China's chip advances

Morris Chang, the founder of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), speaks on stage during a Chip War book event in Taipei, Taiwan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang















TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - The retired founder of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) said on Thursday that he supported U.S. efforts to slow down China's progress in chip manufacturing and predicted that there would be a "bifurcation" of global semiconductor supply chains.

China was five or six years behind Taiwan in chip manufacturing, Morris Chang said at an event in Taipei.

Reporting by Sarah Wu in Taipei, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











