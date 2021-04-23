Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyTurkey crafting broader crypto regulations, cenbank head says

Reuters
1 minute read

Turkey's Finance Ministry is working on wider regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday, adding the bank does not intend to ban them.

In an interview with Turkish broadcasters, Kavcioglu said some details would be ready in two weeks.

The central bank last week banned the use of crypto assets in payments citing significant risks due to volatile market values.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 6:19 PM UTCBitcoin tumbles below $50,000, other cryptos sink over Biden tax plans

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies posted sharp losses on Friday, onconcern that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investments in digital assets.

TechnologyBeijing-based ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans
TechnologyWall Street sees long road ahead as Intel seeks to regain market share
TechnologySeeking “driving seat” for EU, Breton to meet chipmaker execs
TechnologyApple to help employees get COVID-19 vaccines - Bloomberg News