Turkey fines Google for abusing dominant position

Turkey's Competition Board has fined Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O)Google more than 296 million lira ($36.65 million) for abusing its dominant position in search engine services, the regulator said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said Google had favored its own price comparison for accommodations and its local search services over those of competitors.

Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and report to the board annually for five years on the issue, the regulator added.

Google responded that its search services were designed to efficiently meet consumer demand for information, and that offering more travel and accommodation options actually boosted competition.

"We will evaluate the decision (of the board) and continue working with the Competition Authority by maintaining our usual constructive approach," the company said in a statement.

Turkey's Competition Authority has fined Google for abusing its market position over various issues. Last year, it fined the company nearly 200 million lira over unfair access to advertising space.

($1 = 8.0772 liras)

