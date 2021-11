An employee of Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir rides to deliver an online grocery delivery in Istanbul, Turkey November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkish fast grocery delivery company Getir has signed a deal to buy British rival Weezy, Getir said on Tuesday.

Getir currently operates in several west European countries, as well as the United States.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

