ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1% of Twitter's gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board's permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

Reporting by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk











