Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada launches IPO roadshow on NASDAQ

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada launched a roadshow for its initial public offering of 54.74 million class B shares on NASDAQ, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company said the IPO price is expected to be between $11-$13 per share and Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs will act as lead bookrunners in the listing.

Hepsiburada said it is expecting to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,511,000 additional Class B ordinary shares at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.

BofA Securities and UBS Securities will be acting as co-managers, the company said.

Hepsiburada said it receives more than 250 million monthly visitors on its website which includes more than 44 million items.

