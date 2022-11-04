Factbox: Twitter 2.0: Firings, wary advertisers dominate Musk's first week as chief
Nov 4 (Reuters) - In the seven days since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has vowed to shake up the social media company, keeping employees, advertisers and users on the edge of their seats.
The Tesla boss, who will also serve as chief executive of Twitter, has announced the following actions in the past week:
Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.