Twitter accuses Microsoft of improperly using its data - NYT















May 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc sent a letter to Microsoft (MSFT.O) Chief Executive Satya Nadella, accusing the tech giant of improperly using the social media company's data, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Twitter said Microsoft had violated an agreement over its data and had declined to pay for that usage.

Microsoft had used more Twitter data than it was supposed to, the report said, adding that Microsoft also shared the Twitter data with government agencies without permission.

Twitter and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











