Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

By
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week. read more

Personette did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks