Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector















May 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's services were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform led by Elon Musk, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users on Reddit complained that the website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











