Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com















Dec 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Over 10,000 users reported issues with accessing the social media website in the United States as of 7:40 pm ET. Some users also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.