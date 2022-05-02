1 minute read
Twitter estimates spam, fake accounts represent less than 5% of users -filing
May 2 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) said in a filing on Monday it estimates false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.
The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter. read more
