Twitter estimates spam, fake accounts represent less than 5% of users -filing

A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 2 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) said in a filing on Monday it estimates false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.

The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter. read more

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chris Reese

